FCCLA Members Give Presentation
Photo Courtesy of Trenton Middle School FCCLA
Trenton Middle School FCCLA student Maci Moore presented information on preparing for a winter storm to members of the Go Getters 4-H Club on Thursday night. Miss Moore and Jaycie Griffin have been visiting with organizations in the community about winter preparedness as part of their FCCLA project.
