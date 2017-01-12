Daily Record 1-12-17

CIRCUIT COURT
Associate Division
Judge Steven D. Hudson
Alaiha D. Marcantel, Brookfield, pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended and was fined $150.50. She also pleaded guilty to failing to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle for which financial responsibility was not maintained and was fined $27.50 and $68.50 costs on each charge.
Deanna C. Murray, Trenton, pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended (second
