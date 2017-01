Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Cameron Man Out On Bond A Cameron man has posted bond after turning himself into the Grundy County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday.

Joel Leposky, 52, is to appear in court on Jan. 24 after posting a $200 cash-only bond. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a second degree offense.