Area Menus Week Of 1-16-17

S.M. RISSLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday-No school.
Tuesday-Cereal, whole wheat toast, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Wednesday-Breakfast Tac-Go, fruit cocktail, juice, cereal, milk.
Thursday-Blueberry muffin, fruit cocktail, juice, cereal, milk.
Friday-Pancake with syrup, peaches, juice, cereal, milk.
Lunch
Tuesday-Galaxy cheese pizza, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, milk.
Wednesday-Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, green beans, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday-Crispito, lettuce salad, ranch dressing, apple crisp, milk.
Friday-Chicken
