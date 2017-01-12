GETTING BACK TO WORK Ruby L. Newton » Area Hoops Scoreboard 1-11-17 Green City Girls 62, Grundy R-5 Girls 45

The Grundy R-5 girls were in Milan Tournament action on Wednesday night, taking on top-seeded Green City in the semifinals. Grundy was unable to spring the upset as Green City took the game 62-45.

Matana Munday led the Panthers (6-5) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jandie Peterson added 11 points and Zoe Littleton finished with eight rebounds.

