"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Area Hoops Scoreboard 1-11-17

Green City Girls 62, Grundy R-5 Girls 45
The Grundy R-5 girls were in Milan Tournament action on Wednesday night, taking on top-seeded Green City in the semifinals. Grundy was unable to spring the upset as Green City took the game 62-45.
Matana Munday led the Panthers (6-5) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jandie Peterson added 11 points and Zoe Littleton finished with eight rebounds. Brooke Littrell was a

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 12th, 2017 | Category: Basketball, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply