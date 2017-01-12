R-6 Board Meets; No School Friday Due To Illness

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education met on Tuesday evening, taking action on several items.
Approval was given to a request for the first through eighth grades to go to the YMCA in Chillicothe on Feb. 17. Also approved was the purchase of a park bench in honor of the late Annette Sager, who was a teacher at the school. The bench will be placed by the preschool/kindergarten playground.
The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education met on Tuesday evening, taking action on several items.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.