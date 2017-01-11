"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
 
  »

Trenton Teams Surge Past Carrollton At Lawson Tournament

The switch Trenton High School made a handful of years ago – leaving the South Harrison Tournament for the Lawson Tournament – was done to give the Bulldogs some better competition. Trenton undoubtedly will get that level of competition they were seeking in Lawson, but it didn’t come Tuesday night.
Trenton rolled over Carrollton in the opening round, the girls winning 63-33 and the boys picking up a 72-54 victory.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Basketball, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply