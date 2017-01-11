Trenton Teams Surge Past Carrollton At Lawson Tournament

The switch Trenton High School made a handful of years ago – leaving the South Harrison Tournament for the Lawson Tournament – was done to give the Bulldogs some better competition. Trenton undoubtedly will get that level of competition they were seeking in Lawson, but it didn’t come Tuesday night.
Trenton rolled over Carrollton in the opening round, the girls winning 63-33 and the boys picking up a 72-54 victory.
The switch Trenton High School made a handful of years ago – leaving the South Harrison Tournament for the Lawson Tournament – was done to give the Bulldogs some better competition. Trenton undoubtedly will get that level of competition they were seeking in Lawson, but it didn’t come Tuesday night.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.