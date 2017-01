Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Laredo Residents Will See Utility Rate Hike » Trenton R-9 Beginning CSIP Revision Work on the Trenton R-9 School District’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan is getting under way, with the first meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 in the high school commons.

During a meeting on Tuesday night, the R-9 Board of Education was told the meeting of the CSIP Committee would focus on a review of data from a survey of patrons, students and staff about the school district. The information would be You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.