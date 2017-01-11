Travis Elbert Files For Re-Election To Council

Third ward councilman Travis Elbert of 1908 Princeton Road has filed for another term on the Trenton City Council, subject to the April 4 election.
Elbert joins incumbents Larry Porter in the second ward and Jennifer Hottes in the fourth ward as the only persons to file for the council. The first ward position of Mark Moore will also be on the ballot.
Persons wanting to file for the council
