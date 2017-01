Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Administrative Committee To Meet Community Needs Assessment Survey Planned » Spickard Calendar Change For Make-Up Day Due to potential weather conditions on Monday, the Spickard R-2 School District has changed its weather make-up date.

Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze said the new date that will be used to make up the day missed in December will now be Friday, March 17. There will be no school at Spickard on Monday. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.