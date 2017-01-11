R-5 Elementary Students Recognized
Photo Courtesy of Grundy R-5 Elementary School
Recognized for being named to the A honor roll at the Grundy R-5 Elementary School for the second quarter were, from left, front row, Logan Lea, Bethany White, Valente “Jr” Barriga, Audrey Coffman, Carlee Mathews, Macey Johnson, Adysan Rains, Layton Stonger; back row, Cristal Barriga, Lexa Stonger, Raegen Griswold, Eric Davidson, Carly Smith, Seanacie Ireland, Cole Peterson, Aidan Rains and Corbin Axtell. Not
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.