Laredo Residents Will See Utility Rate Hike

The Laredo Board of Aldermen reviewed water and sewer rate studies and voted to raise the customers rates during a meeting on Monday night.
According to information provided by City Clerk Ashley Boren, the new monthly sewer base rate will be $30 for 1,000 gallons (which is the minimum) and $5 variable rate for each 1,000 gallons over 1,000. This will combine the former base rate and 1 percent sewer

