January 2017 Rissler Elementary School Terrific Kids
R-T Photo/Ronda Lickteig
Students at Rissler Elementary School have been honored with the January Terrific Kid Award, sponsored each month by the Trenton Kiwanis Club and Hardee’s of Trenton. This month’s award recognizes students for demonstrating the character trait of “courage.” Those honored include, from left, front row, kindergarten students Preston Huskey, Brycen Bouzek, Alexis Bundridge and Kaydence Shuler; first graders Sam Wiebers, Isabella Kendrick and Skyler Bell; second row,
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.