CPR Class Is Saturday

Sarah Linthacum, M.Ed., will be teaching a CPR Basic Life Support class at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Ms. Linthacum is an American Heart Association certified CPR instructor. The class will be held in the Wright Memorial Hospital education room from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants will need to register ahead of time by calling Ms. Linthacum at 660-373-2048. A $55 certification fee will be required
