Community Needs Assessment Survey Planned

As part of its on-going mission to lessen poverty across Missouri, Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri (formerly Green Hills Community Action Agency) is currently conducting a community needs assessment.
The purpose of this assessment is to help the agency better understand the current state of poverty within their nine county service area. The information gleaned from this process will help CAPNCM improve current anti-poverty efforts and help them
As part of its on-going mission to lessen poverty across Missouri, Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri (formerly Green Hills Community Action Agency) is currently conducting a community needs assessment.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.