Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Spickard Calendar Change For Make-Up Day CPR Class Is Saturday » Community Needs Assessment Survey Planned As part of its on-going mission to lessen poverty across Missouri, Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri (formerly Greenā€ˆHills Community Action Agency) is currently conducting a community needs assessment.

The purpose of this assessment is to help the agency better understand the current state of poverty within their nine county service area. The information gleaned from this process will help CAPNCM improve current anti-poverty efforts and help them You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.