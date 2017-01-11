151 Sign Up For Wellness Challenge

A total of 151 participants have signed up for the 2017 Green Hills Wellness Challenge, sponsored by the Grundy County Health Department, Ketcham Community Center and the Trenton Republican-Times.
There are 66 participants that are returning from last year, 22 of whom have a lower starting weight than the opening of the 2016 challenge.
This year’s prize pool is $2,250. The health department started the prize pool with a $1,500
