Princeton Board To Meet

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will meet in special session at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the high school library.
The board will be taking action on revised language for the April no-tax increase ballot issue for school improvements. An executive session is also planned for records protected from disclosure by law and records relating to municipal hotlines established for the reporting of abuse and wrongdoing.
