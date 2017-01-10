Helping Hands 4-H Club Meets

The Helping Hands 4-H Club met on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the First Christian Church.
Hannah Persell called the meeting to order with 22 members, 12 leaders and 6 guests present. Pledges were led by Gracyn Rongey and Remi Olmstead. Roll call was answered with members telling about their favorite part of Christmas break. Thank you notes were read from the Trenton Kiwanis Club and Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments,
