Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Bond Posted In Cass County Former Resident Awarded Grant » Helping Hands 4-H Club Meets The Helping Hands 4-H Club met on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the First Christian Church.

Hannah Persell called the meeting to order with 22 members, 12 leaders and 6 guests present. Pledges were led by Gracyn Rongey and Remi Olmstead. Roll call was answered with members telling about their favorite part of Christmas break. Thank you notes were read from the Trenton Kiwanis Club and Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments, You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.