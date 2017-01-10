"Like" us on Facebook

Emergency Services Log Report 1-10-17

Trenton Fire Department
Jan. 9: firefighters responded to the Lamplighter Apartments, where a smoke detector had activated due to a resident cooking.
Trenton Police Department
Dec. 30: officers responded to suicide threats at a north residence and a south residence. They were also called to a domestic dispute at a south residence.
Dec. 31: officers responded to a suicide attempt at a south residence and brought a subject in for

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
