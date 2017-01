Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Horse Manure Tops City Council Agenda » Daily Record 1-10-17 CIRCUIT COURT

Associate Division

Judge Steven D. Hudson

Marc L. Gardner, Trenton, waived his preliminary hearing and had his case bound over to the Circuit Division on a charge of non-support. He is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 17.

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION

Petition Filed

Glendale A. Briggs vs. Kathleen J. Briggs.

REAL ESTATE

Shon Muff, successor trustee to Steven E. Ishmael and wife. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.