Bond Posted In Cass County

A Pleasant Hill woman who allegedly wrote a bad check in Grundy County in 2008 has been arrested.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Jodie E. Cervantes, 33, allegedly wrote a $25.84 check to Amoco on March 25, 2008, knowing it would not be paid. She was arrested in Cass County and has posted $300 cash bond, with a court date set for Jan. 24 in Grundy County.
