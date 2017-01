Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Princeton Board To Meet Helping Hands 4-H Club Meets » Bond Posted In Cass County A Pleasant Hill woman who allegedly wrote a bad check in Grundy County in 2008 has been arrested.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Jodie E. Cervantes, 33, allegedly wrote a $25.84 check to Amoco on March 25, 2008, knowing it would not be paid. She was arrested in Cass County and has posted $300 cash bond, with a court date set for Jan. 24 in Grundy County. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.