"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Area School Boards Address Personnel, Ballot Issues

Personnel and ballot issues highlighted meetings on Monday night of the Laredo R-7, Princeton R-5 and Tri-County R-7 boards of education.
Laredo R-7
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education were presented with two options for the 2017-18 school calendar during its meeting on Monday night.
According to information provided by Board Secretary Mona Loyd, the options will be reviewed by board members for a vote at the February meeting. The

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 10th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply