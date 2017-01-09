VFW To Honor Essay Winners

District 1 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet on Saturday in Chillicothe to honor its winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay contests.
Voice of Democracy winners include Naomi McManus of Brookfield, first; Courtney Goodman of North Mercer, second; and Katy Grant of Carrollton, third. The VOD competition is for high school students. The Patriot Pen essay winners are Allison Higgins of Chillicothe, first; Dylan
District 1 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet on Saturday in Chillicothe to honor its winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay contests.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.