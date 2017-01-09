"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

VFW To Honor Essay Winners

District 1 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet on Saturday in Chillicothe to honor its winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay contests.
Voice of Democracy winners include Naomi McManus of Brookfield, first; Courtney Goodman of North Mercer, second; and Katy Grant of Carrollton, third. The VOD competition is for high school students. The Patriot Pen essay winners are Allison Higgins of Chillicothe, first; Dylan

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 9th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply