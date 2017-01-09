"Like" us on Facebook

THS Courtwarming Royalty

R-T Photo/Seth Herrold
Seniors Cole Little and Whitley Richman were named the 2017 Trenton High School Courtwarming King and Queen during ceremonies on Friday night. Members of the courtwarming court include, from left, freshmen Kennedy Norton and Jaden Whitney, seniors Karli Crawford and Dalton Berry (standing in for Ty Sayer), Miss Richman, Little, seniors Kaitlin Mounce and Alex Parrack, juniors Emma Norris and Cole Schilling and sophomores Taylor Richman and Dylan Harris. The crownbearer was Jaxon Henley and the flower girl was Jaycee Dickson.

January 9th, 2017

