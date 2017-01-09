Big Night From Harris Lifts THS To Rout Of Maysville » THE QUEEN’S COURT Richman Scores 1,000th Point, Wins Courtwarming Queen On Same Night

It was courtwarming, it was a Grand River Conference game and it was a scoring spree for the Trenton High School girls’ basketball team. There was a lot going on.

But this night belonged to Whitley Richman, who overshadowed everything else on a night the Bulldogs defeated Maysville 66-21.

Richman recorded her 1,000th career point during a 26-0 run to You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.