Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

THS Courtwarming Royalty R-6 Board To Meet On Tuesday » Selective Traffic Enforcement The Trenton Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement streets for the week of Jan. 9 include Lulu Street, Lake Trenton Drive and West Crowder Road.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement will be monitoring the roadways and streets for traffic violations such as speeding, careless and imprudent driving and failing to stop at stop signs.