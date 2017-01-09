The Trenton Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement streets for the week of Jan. 9 include Lulu Street, Lake Trenton Drive and West Crowder Road.
The Selective Traffic Enforcement will be monitoring the roadways and streets for traffic violations such as speeding, careless and imprudent driving and failing to stop at stop signs.
The Trenton Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement streets for the week of Jan. 9 include Lulu Street, Lake Trenton Drive and West Crowder Road.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.