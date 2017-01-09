"Like" us on Facebook

R-6 Board To Meet On Tuesday

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the school library.
Items on the announced agenda include discussion of school improvements, discussion of water damage, the superintendent’s report and public and employee comments. An executive session may be held for personnel matters.

