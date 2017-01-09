Margaret Jean Truitt Ferguson, 87, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the Liberty Hospital.
Mrs. Ferguson was born on Sept. 18, 1929, the daughter of Gladys Scott Truitt and Harley Truitt.
She was married on May 25, 1958 to Jesse Lewis Ferguson and they had three children, Deanna Jean, William Harley and Kevin Dwight.
At age 14, she accepted Jesus and was baptized. She became a member of the
