Area Road Work Planned Daily Record 1-9-17 » Drug Charges Face California Man; Trenton Man Held For Burglary A California man is facing felony drug charges in connection with marijuana found in his possession, while a Trenton man is also in custody on felony burglary charges.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Pheng Lee, a 40-year-old resident of Sacramento, CA, is being held in the Grundy County Detention Center on a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance and a class D felony of possession You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected] RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri