Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Area Road Work Planned Daily Record 1-9-17 » Drug Charges Face California Man; Trenton Man Held For Burglary A California man is facing felony drug charges in connection with marijuana found in his possession, while a Trenton man is also in custody on felony burglary charges.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Pheng Lee, a 40-year-old resident of Sacramento, CA, is being held in the Grundy County Detention Center on a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance and a class D felony of possession You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.