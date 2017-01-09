"Like" us on Facebook

Big Night From Harris Lifts THS To Rout Of Maysville

R-T Photo/Angela Dugan
Spencer Harris drives through three Maysville defenders during the Bulldogs’ 63-24 win over the Wolverines on Friday night in Trenton. Harris led all scorers in the game with 29 points and also tallied eight rebounds and two steals.

For a time it was a game between the Trenton and Maysville boys’ basketball teams. Spencer Harris then hit a difficult three-pointer. The all-district senior followed it up with

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
