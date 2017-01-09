"Like" us on Facebook

Area Road Work Planned

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning work on several area roads this week, weather permitting. The schedule includes:
Daviess County – Sealing will be done on Highway 13 from Highway 6 to Route HH throughout the week.
Linn County – Pothole patching and sealing will be done on Highway 36, eastbound, from Highway 11 to Highway 5 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well as westbound from Highway 5 to

