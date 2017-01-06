THS Students Earn All-GRC Academic Honors

Several Trenton High School fall sports athletes have been recognized by the Grand River Conference for their academic excellence by being named to the GRC All-Academic Teams in golf, football and softball.
To be named to the team, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or better on a 4.0 scale the previous semester, be a varsity letterwinner and be recommended for the honor by a head coach.
