R-9 Board Of Education To Meet On Tuesday

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the district office.
Items on the announced agenda include district accreditation status, CSIP, election filing dates, grants, the Frank Drake library funds, early childhood/PAT and health service evaluation reports, a safety report and principal reports. Board members will also be recognized as part of School Board Recognition Week. An executive session for
