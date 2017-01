Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

THS Students Earn All-GRC Academic Honors Laredo Aldermen Set To Meet » Princeton School Board To Meet On Monday The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.

Items on the announced agenda include approval of ballot language for a no-tax increase building issue for the April election, an update on the track grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, MSIP accreditation notification, discussion of the school construction act and reports from the high school You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.