Princeton School Board To Meet On Monday

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
Items on the announced agenda include approval of ballot language for a no-tax increase building issue for the April election, an update on the track grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, MSIP accreditation notification, discussion of the school construction act and reports from the high school
