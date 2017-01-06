"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Pet Licenses Due

The city of Trenton is reminding cat and dog owners that animal license tags are now available for sale at city hall during regular business hours.
City ordinance requires that all cats and dogs in the city limits to be licensed. Tags cost $5 each. To purchase a tag, pet owners must show proof the animal has received its rabies shot.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 6th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply