NCMC Fall Semester Honor List

North Central Missouri College has announced its honor students for the fall semester.
Students earning a grade point average of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor list while those with a 3.5 to 3.99 were named to the dean’s list.
President’s List
Angela Kelmel of Barnard; Katie Constant, Amy Maize, Aubrey Noyd, Rebecca Taggart and Rachael York of Bethany; Faith Kenney and Shelby Trussell of Bogard; Misty Bruce of

