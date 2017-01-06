Laredo Aldermen Set To Meet Hegeman Named Chairman » Laredo R-7 Board To Meet The Laredo R-7 Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Monday at the school.

Items on the announced agenda include the preliminary calendar for 2017-18, building improvements, transportation, discussion of the local spelling bee on Jan. 24 and the county spelling bee on Feb. 7 at Trenton, a budget review, school board recognition, the second reading of policy updates and a review of board filing

