Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Princeton School Board To Meet On Monday Laredo R-7 Board To Meet » Laredo Aldermen Set To Meet The Laredo Board of Aldermen will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at city hall. Items on the announced agenda include revision of the city dog ordinance, a lagoon project update, water and sewer rate increases, the 2017 budget, a discussion of MAP by Jesse Campbell and reports from the mayor, city clerk and maintenance supervisor. An executive session is also planned for the evaluation of You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.