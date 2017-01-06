Hegeman Named Chairman

State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, has been appointed chairman of the revamped Senate Committee on Local Government and Elections. Committee appointments are made by the Senate president pro tem.
According to the new rules adopted for the 99th General Assembly, “The Committee on Local Government and Elections shall consider and report upon bills and matters referred to it relating to the county government, township organizations and political subdivisions. The committee
