Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Economic Development Is Meeting Topic » Collings Anniversary Submitted Photos

Bill and Sally Collings of Trenton, formerly of Mercer, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married on Jan. 12, 1947 at the Baptist parsonage in Princeton by Rev. Flute Walker. They are parents of two daughters, Deanna (Dan) Matheney and Deborah Collings. They have two grandsons, Christian and Jason (Wendy) Matheney, and four great-grandchildren Tiffany, Emma, Drake and Beau. Cards may be sent to the You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.