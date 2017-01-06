Collings Anniversary

Submitted Photos
Bill and Sally Collings of Trenton, formerly of Mercer, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married on Jan. 12, 1947 at the Baptist parsonage in Princeton by Rev. Flute Walker. They are parents of two daughters, Deanna (Dan) Matheney and Deborah Collings. They have two grandsons, Christian and Jason (Wendy) Matheney, and four great-grandchildren Tiffany, Emma, Drake and Beau. Cards may be sent to the
