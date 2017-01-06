City Council Set To Meet On Monday

The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday at city hall.
Items on the agenda include an ordinance between the city and Blakely and Associates for the Black Start Project and SCADA system software upgrades, discussion of a sludge truck for the wastewater plant, discussion to purchse mowers from the park department, approval of health insurance cost for employees and discussion of horse manure
The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday at city hall.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.