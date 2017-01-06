NCMC Fall Semester Honor List R-9 Board Of Education To Meet On Tuesday » City Council Set To Meet On Monday The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday at city hall.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance between the city and Blakely and Associates for the Black Start Project and SCADA system software upgrades, discussion of a sludge truck for the wastewater plant, discussion to purchse mowers from the park department, approval of health insurance cost for employees and discussion of horse manure

