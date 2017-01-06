"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

City Council Set To Meet On Monday

The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday at city hall.
Items on the agenda include an ordinance between the city and Blakely and Associates for the Black Start Project and SCADA system software upgrades, discussion of a sludge truck for the wastewater plant, discussion to purchse mowers from the park department, approval of health insurance cost for employees and discussion of horse manure

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 6th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply