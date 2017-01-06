Cash Bond Set For Trenton Man

A Trenton man failed to appear in court and is being held in jail on cash bond.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew J. Edwards, 26, Trenton, was arrested for failing to appear in court on an original charge of failing to register a motor vehicle, a class B misdemeanor. He is being held in the Grundy County Detention Center on $150 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to
