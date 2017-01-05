"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
 
  »

Smithfield Converting Hog Farms To Group Housing

By Ray Scherer
St. Joseph News-Press
Smithfield Foods said Wednesday it has made strides toward converting more of its north Missouri hog farms to group housing from individual gestation crates.
The company, the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer with $14 billion in sales two years ago, reported 87 percent of pregnant sows on company-owned farms transitioned to group housing last year, representing a 6 percent increase from 2015.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 5th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply