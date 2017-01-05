Council Plans Special Meeting » Smithfield Converting Hog Farms To Group Housing By Ray Scherer

St. Joseph News-Press

Smithfield Foods said Wednesday it has made strides toward converting more of its north Missouri hog farms to group housing from individual gestation crates.

The company, the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer with $14 billion in sales two years ago, reported 87 percent of pregnant sows on company-owned farms transitioned to group housing last year, representing a 6 percent increase from 2015. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

