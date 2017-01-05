No Action Taken On Request

Because of a lack of a quorum, the Board of Adjustments of the Trenton City Council was unable to act on a request from GFG Inland Elevator and Grain LLC, which would allow the company to construct a facility to house seed treating equipment and processing.
According to Assistant City Clerk Tracy Maberry, the board had just three voting members in attendance for the hearing, which was held on Tuesday
Because of a lack of a quorum, the Board of Adjustments of the Trenton City Council was unable to act on a request from GFG Inland Elevator and Grain LLC, which would allow the company to construct a facility to house seed treating equipment and processing.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.