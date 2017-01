Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Elizabeth Bear Dale W. Pew » Jess Ann Tolle Funeral services for Jess Ann Tolle will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery, west of Galt.

A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary, prior to service time.

Mrs. Tolle, an 83-year-old Galt resident, died at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Saint Luke's Hospital