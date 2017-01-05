Grundy R-5 Students With Perfect Attendance
Submitted Photo
Grundy County R-5 Junior/Senior High School honored students achieving perfect attendance for the second quarter of the year. They included (not pictured in this order) Caden Ashford, Mayce Axtell, Morgan Axtell, Victor Barriga, Kendra Betz, Makenzy Brown, Taylor Brunelle, Weston Carver, Fletcher Christy, Aiden Gann, Bryson Gann, Maddie Littleton, Anna Milazzo, Jonathon Stimpson, Abby Webb, Mady Williams and Tanner Williams. The Grundy R-5 A-Plus program helps sponsor the
