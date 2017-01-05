Grundy R-5 Students Of The Quarter
Photo Courtesy of Grundy R-5 Junior/Senior High School
Grundy County R-5 Junior/Senior High School has recognized its Students of the Quarter for the second quarter. Recipients were chosen for the honor by junior/senior high school faculty and staff. They include, from left, front row, seventh grade Daya Allnutt, eighth grader Abigail Mathews, freshman Shonna Clark; back row, sophomore Kendra Betz, juniors Zoe Littleton and Mady Williams and senior Emma Novak.
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.