Grundy R-5 Students Of The Quarter

Photo Courtesy of Grundy R-5 Junior/Senior High School
Grundy County R-5 Junior/Senior High School has recognized its Students of the Quarter for the second quarter. Recipients were chosen for the honor by junior/senior high school faculty and staff. They include, from left, front row, seventh grade Daya Allnutt, eighth grader Abigail Mathews, freshman Shonna Clark; back row, sophomore Kendra Betz, juniors Zoe Littleton and Mady Williams and senior Emma Novak.

