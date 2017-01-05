"Like" us on Facebook

Elizabeth Bear

Rosemary Bear, a 93-year-old resident of Jamesport, died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at the Jamesport Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Jamesport, where general visitation begins at 11

