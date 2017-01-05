"Like" us on Facebook

Cynthia Ann Payne-Church

Cynthia Ann Payne-Church, 68, died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at her home in Independence.
Memorial services will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Whispering Meadows Clubhouse in Independence. Those attending are asked to bring a fond story in honor of Ms. Payne-Church.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1947, the daughter of George and Fannie (Dowell) Payne. She enjoyed good food, a

