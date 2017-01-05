Council Plans Special Meeting

The Trenton City Council will hold a special meeting prior to Monday’s regular meeting at city hall.
The special meeting will be an executive session, closed to the public and news media and involves personnel. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed at 7 p.m. by the regular meeting.
The Administrative Committee of the city council was scheduled to meet on Wednesday night in closed session
