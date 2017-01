Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Smithfield Converting Hog Farms To Group Housing No Action Taken On Request » Council Plans Special Meeting The Trenton City Council will hold a special meeting prior to Monday‚Äôs regular meeting at city hall.

The special meeting will be an executive session, closed to the public and news media and involves personnel. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed at 7 p.m. by the regular meeting.

The Administrative Committee of the city council was scheduled to meet on Wednesday night in closed session You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.